W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10-15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.11 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $545.00.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $575.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.25 and a 200 day moving average of $506.92.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.