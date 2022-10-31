Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €125.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from €173.00 ($176.53) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $117.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

