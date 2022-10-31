Waltonchain Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $705,488.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,144,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,169,378 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

