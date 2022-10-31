Waltonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,156.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $718,156.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,146,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,171,007 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

