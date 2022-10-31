Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

