Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Motco

Motco lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

