Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 242,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.