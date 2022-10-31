Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $234,000 Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $894.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $454,998 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

