Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $275,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. 136,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. The firm has a market cap of $256.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.