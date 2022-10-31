Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,912 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 6,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

