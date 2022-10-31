Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 166,000 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.8% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,663,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

