Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 360 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.