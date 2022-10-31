WAX Trading Up 6.1% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $187.39 million and $9.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.07 or 0.31331929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012237 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,955,872,932 coins and its circulating supply is 2,254,098,296 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,955,475,251.09283 with 2,253,861,324.933321 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0825879 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,411,515.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.