Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of W stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.04.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

