Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 240,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 202,241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 222,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

