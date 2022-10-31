Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shopify by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. 618,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,714,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

