Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,277,000 after buying an additional 671,788 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 295,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899,730 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

