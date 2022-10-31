Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. 24,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.