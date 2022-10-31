WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Billion (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $3.18 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00026157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

