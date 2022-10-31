WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE WEC opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.