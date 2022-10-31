Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – Raymond James is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Raymond James is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Raymond James is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.56. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

