Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $25.00.

10/21/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PacWest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

10/4/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $31.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. 2,014,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

