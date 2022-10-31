Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/27/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $25.00.
- 10/21/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – PacWest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.
- 10/4/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $31.00.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. 2,014,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.