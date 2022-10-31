Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

10/12/2022 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.50 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 575,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

