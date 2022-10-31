Weil Company Inc. Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $118.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.