Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.82-$0.87 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

