Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.51

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 2391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

