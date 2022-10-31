Western Midstream Partners (WES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.92. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
