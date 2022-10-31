Westwood Wealth Management Sells 3,550 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

