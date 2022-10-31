Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WSR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 292,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $464.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.