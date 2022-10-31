William M. Sullivan Sells 48,461 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,815,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 713,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

