Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.76 EPS.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,382,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,905. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.