Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 231,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.89. 3,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

