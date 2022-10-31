Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.94.

WOLF stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 400.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

