WOO Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.37 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $208.83 million and $21.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.31312939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,063,029 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

