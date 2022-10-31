WOO Network (WOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.37 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. WOO Network has a market cap of $213.52 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,063,029 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

