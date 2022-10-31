XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $351.76 million and $1.29 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

