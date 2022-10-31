XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $485,699.00 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $77.48 million and approximately $485,699.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004032 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00054545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00612323 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $589,305.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.