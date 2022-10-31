Zambesigold Price Tops $0.53 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and $117,831.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

