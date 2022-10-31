ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $111.43 million and approximately $175,054.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.17 or 0.31444476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012277 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

