Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $57.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.76.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.