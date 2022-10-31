Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.94 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

