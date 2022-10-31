Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $15,834,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

