10,000 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 234,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

