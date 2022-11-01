11,300 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

