12,048 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.75. 14,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.28 and a twelve month high of $249.46.

