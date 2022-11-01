12,488 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.6 %

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

WBD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 585,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

