146,551 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. GoodRx comprises 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $319,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

GoodRx Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,532. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

