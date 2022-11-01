16,400 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 124,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,840. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.