1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $9,413.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $62.87 or 0.00306918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

