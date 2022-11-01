1ST Source Bank Acquires 89 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.81.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.